The Social Misfit Newsletter

The Social Misfit Newsletter

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Matthew Murphy's avatar
Matthew Murphy
6d

Was it Madison who said the constitution was unsuitable for any but a good and religious people?

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1 reply by Frank Lee
Kathleen Tremblay's avatar
Kathleen Tremblay
6d

Yes, I agree! What you show here is that there needs to be a balance between the "feminine" and the "masculine," and that both are needed in order to fulfill God's design for humanity.

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