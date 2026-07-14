The design of Western democratic capitalism… the flawed system that has proven to be, by far, the best system ever created by men committed to the idea that it would be a system that better serves the overall human condition… has as its primary consideration the need for striking a balance between individual human sovereignty and the common good.

(Note… thank you my brother for lighting the flame of this topic)

Political ideology is on a spectrum where at the left end the common good is prioritized and grows increasingly out of balance with individual sovereignty. Don’t attempt to debate me on this simplified model, you will lose. It is clear.

Left on the spectrum is mothering and the matriarchy. Group care and group harm reduction are the driving impulses.

Right on the spectrum is fathering and the patriarchy. Self-care, self-determination, individual responsibility and accountability are the driving impulses.

It is really as simple as that.

Ignore the deflecting debate over different ideological labels being left or right. All collectivist, authoritarian and totalitarian ideologies are left. The attraction of people to them is the concept of a smaller group of elite people that would have power to ensure the common good is allocated fairly to all. Right-side ideologies are those that demand God-given individual rights have precedent, and reject restrictive rules and rule enforcement to strong-arm people to give up their pursuits for the common good. Right-side views are that equality of outcomes is never any reasonable expectation as people are not equal in their talents, abilities, work-ethic and self-determination.

But the left-side cannot accept that reality of differing human capacity and capability. Their impulse is to pull back those that achieve so that everyone else appears more equal by comparison.

We got to experience how this would look and feel in the West from the government orders during the global pandemic. The common good was defined as eliminating the risk of human death from the disease, and it was essentially justified as emergency measures to eliminate significant individual human sovereignty. Many people were mortified over the administrative power that exploded and eroded so many basic human rights. The harm caused by that period is still with us all. We were almost mothered to death.

At the far right end is complete anarchy where there is no centralized control of individual choice. Had the response to the global pandemic been to allow everyone to go about their own regular business without any new restrictions, it is possible that we would be experiencing lasting harm from that extreme. In that case we might have been fathered to death.

Somewhere in the middle is balance… protection of both individual sovereignty and the common good.

The founders of Western democracy, and as it had been refined and implemented within the founding of the US, decided that the tilt favoring individual sovereignty is required to strike that balance. And in fact, as long as we had a system of laws and law enforcement to human harm caused by selfish pursuits, that enabling selfish pursuits over restrictions to ensure more resource allocation to those that don’t or cannot do enough for themselves, was going to return the best outcomes for the overall population.

Either we accept a framework that rewards the achievers and accepts that there will always be a percentage of people that don’t or can’t and thus will always have less, or we throttle achievement in a “misery loves company” framework so that low achievers don’t have to feel so bad about their less successful circumstances.

The founders clearly designed for the former framework.

But the founders relied on another ingredient. They expected people, especially those with more, to conduct themselves within the moral framework of Judea-Christian values. They expected INDIVIDUAL self-regulation from selfish pursuits in consideration of the common good… or more specifically the harm that would be caused the common good.

The founders expected a belief in God and the moral principles of the great religions of Jesus. They of course demanded tolerance and acceptance of all religious convictions, but the basis of the founding concepts incorporated a Christian moral framework.

God was a required ingredient

The emotive tragedy of those that don’t or cannot do would always be exploited by the mothers and matriarchy - those craving a system further left on the ideological spectrum. We get the disingenuous and inane question “what would Jesus do?” from those attracted to collectivist authoritarianism as a better system to provide the common good. Tragic circumstances of individual people are amplified stories to stir an emotional mothering impulse to accept more losses in individual rights and freedoms.

That is how individual sovereignty has been eroded incrementally over time. Each tragic individual story is emotionally leveraged by the collectivists to erode yet another individual right or freedom. It is the elimination of individual rights and freedoms in a “death by a thousand cuts” approach… that eventually ends up in a matriarchal collectivist authoritarian design without any bloody revolution.

Instead, the bloody revolution would be required to win back the lost individual sovereignty.

I fear, this is where we are headed today.

We can and should blame those in positions of power and influence for this long-running destruction of our basic God-given rights and freedoms, but we also need to look in the mirror and take responsibility for our own, right-side, bad behavior contributing to the slide.

Those in privileged positions have lost their connection with individual morality to ensure the common good over their selfish pursuits. The famous line from JFK “ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country” has been replaced by a Wolves of Wall Street justification to seek profit and shareholder returns at any cost that can be defended by high-paid lawyers as being legal.

Individual people with power and money are much less likely than our founders expected to be governed by a set of moral principles to ensure the common good is not harmed, but more importantly would be advanced.

A good example is Apple Corporation, a hugely successful American corporation, moving all of their manufacturing overseas to Taiwan and China thus eliminating all that common good of working-class economic opportunity for the very country they called home and leveraged to build their business. Apple sits with hundreds of billions of cash on their balance sheet after significant buybacks of their stock, and a huge profit margin. Yet, there has been really no movement from that American corporation to acknowledge and repair the harm causes to the American worker common good. Today, thankfully, Apple is committed to moving more manufacturing back to the US, but mostly because of the business risk being reliance on a communist country that has become more of an international menace.

The lack of foundational moral principles governing selfish pursuits of elite individuals with decision authority creates the stories of individual and group harm that is exploited to incrementally erode the very freedoms that the elites exploited to achieve their success.

Individual Morality is Required to Save Democratic Capitalism

Distilled to a more succinct explanation… within individual sovereignty, failure to conduct oneself within a moral framework that considers the common good, will result in more power to the collectivist, authoritarian matriarchy that will proceed with incremental erosion of individual sovereignty.

Right-side people blow it being lazy in justifying any and all pursuit of power and money as being righteous within the playbook of a democratic capitalist system, even when their pursuits clearly cause harm to the common good.

All that should be required is an awakening of the basic understanding of the founding expectation of individual sovereignty requiring a strong moral framework. Capitalism as defined by architects like Adam Smith was never just an excuse for pursuing profit maximization and shareholder maximization at any cost to the domestic population. Cheap flat-screen TVs are a good thing, but they are not the American Dream. A cheap TV means nothing to a family that cannot afford it because they don’t have work as the jobs have been shipped overseas.

Right-side people that benefit from US style democratic capitalism hold the keys to protecting it from erosion from the incremental “progress” of the utopian collectivists on the left side. Those keys are to conduct business in a way that factors and considers the common good.

How does that look in practice?

Let’s say you are a corporate CEO or part of a board of directors. Your company is profitable and shareholder value is increasing at some level in excess of inflation. You see an opportunity to cut corners to increase profit and shareholder return, but at a cost to the common good. For example, maybe you reduce the quality of ingredients of your products without announcing it and without reducing the cost. You shrink the size of the packaging for the same reason. You offshore domestic jobs for the cheaper labor. Your reduce customer service to cut employee costs. You accept chemicals in your process that are known to be dangerous even though FDA-approved. You cut your economy brands because of the lower profit margins thus eliminating consumer choice for lower-income families (a hit to the common good).

But within a strong moral framework, you decide to do none of this because of the harm to the common good. You and your board of directors decide that profit margins and ownership appreciation is good enough.

In doing so you prove to the population that a collectivist authoritarian matriarchy is not needed. You as an individual with power and control have done the right things, and so government is not needed to force you to behave this way.

Or as a declared right-side, individual-rights-loving, democratic capitalist you take the selfish and lazy approach to ignore these moral considerations of the common good, and just pursue your own power and money accumulation to the max (you adopt a new artificial moral framework that defends your selfish pursuits)… and in doing so, you contribute to the destruction of that very system to claim to love.

Yes, ask yourself “what would God or his son Jesus do?”





