Another leftists Substack writer has banned me from commenting because I don’t share their effeminate coastal liberal elite vulnerable narcissist hate opinions.

When you ask yourself “why do my Democrat friends seem so unhinged and irrationally upset about politics?” consider people like Jeff Tiedrich.

The guy is a left-bias-hate farmer for subscribers that he captures by constantly tweaking their fear and anger… fanning the flames of Trump and Musk derangement syndrome.

Fear and anger shut down rational thinking… and you can see his work in the comments of his followers blowing gaskets that leak out their gray matter and cause them to screech, shout and babble nonsensically about the world coming to an end because there is no globalist corporatist regime puppet POTUS in office. But worse that this, Teidrich’s writing is full of vile vitriol and invective… really toxic gutter text that is irresponsible and deserving of criticism if we all would like to get back to political civility.

But Jeffie cannot take the criticism. Do so and he will cancel you. Because he supports the insane demand that only other insane join him in his asylum. Their Bluesky bubble is their safe space where they can behave like disgusting petulant adult-aged children with their unresolved childhood issues and massive therapy expenses. Unfortunately freedom of speech offers them Substack were they can cancel freedom of speech.

Here is some examples of Jeff Toxic Tiedrich’s brilliant writing, beginning with his latest Musk Derangement Syndrome farming:

come on, people — stop being so mean to the Space Nazi. all he ever wanted to do was make government more efficient — by [checks notes] destroying vital services, gutting the social safety net, and pawing through everyone’s personal data. you selfish shitwads, Elon’s doing this for you. and how are you showing your gratitude? by making his stocks go fuckity-bye.

And there is his Trump Derangement Syndrome rantings…

Kamala had one job last night: to burrow right under Donny Convict’s incredibly thin skin and goad him into shitting the bed — and then get him to roll around in it. spoiler alert: she fucking nailed the assignment. Donny had one job, too: don’t take the bait. how’d he do? don’t even ask. his handlers could have tattooed DON’T SHIT THE BED, YOU DUMB ASSHOLE on the inside of his eyelids, and it wouldn’t have done one lick of good. Donny should have worn a full-body diaper.

And this…

Joe’s enjoying the shit out of his retirement now. in his place sits Donny. in just seven weeks, he’s completely wrecked the joint — and he still can’t go five minutes without mouthfarting the world’s craziest batshit. and the press? crickets. they still can’t be bothered to care.

Check out the list of his most recent article titles.

I don’t know if the rest of you agree, but with respect to how we make the world a better place for ourselves and our children, I think it requires that media people like Jeff Tiedrick get harassed, hassled and denigrated for their practice of profiting from politically gaslighting an audience… fanning the flames of political fear and hate. It is irresponsible behavior.

His newsletter is a festering, oozing boil on the face of what is otherwise a beautiful place where the rest of us can read long-form, intelligent and rational writing independent of regime control.