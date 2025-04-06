Like for the back-end of the COVID pandemic, after this last election that put Trump back in office, I am beginning to see “amnesty plea” articles that attempt to persuade forgiveness and acceptance of the previous political bad behavior that has been so terribly destructive to the nation and other people.

While I am attracted to that appeal – the stronger and emotionally ordered and reaching out with empathy to the rest, to forgive them for their terrible behavior past, present and future, and to accept them with all their baggage and their struggles – I am not convinced it is a beneficial move at this time in our nation’s political war. I believe that we are missing a requirement to justify that transcendent shift.

The story of my stepfather

My natural father had significant mental health problems in his 20s. My mother remarried when I was eleven. My stepfather was not a great father. He admits it today… too often in my opinion as it looks like a bit of vulnerable narcissism (virtue signaling you are a good person by shrinking into a passive victim posture, while holding a covert resentment that you are not getting enough of the right type of attention and harboring an agenda to do more harm). Although my stepfather was often a joy to be around, he frequently behaved in the most selfish of ways… jealous of the attention my mother would give her three sons. He had a terrible childhood… never got the nurturing love of a mother or was otherwise just wired to always want it. His craving of constant validation of care and love from others, and to be seen as high-status, would cause him to make many bad choices in life… ironically eventually bankrupting him after pushing away most of the people that cared for him and loved him.

I left the house right out of high school and separated from my folks to build my own life outside of his meddling and control. But then after my life was solid and secure and my stepfather had absolutely zero leverage over my life, I reached back out and forged a relationship. I did so because he was part of my family. I counseled other family members for how to deal with him…

like hugging a cactus!

I see the entire liberal progressive cohort as being like my father. They are the people that seem to crave constant validation that they are good, virtuous, high-status people. They seek control over others to force it and thus end up pushing most people away from them. It is an individual dysfunction as with my father; however, it seems misery loves company and with the electronic media tools, they collect to form a mob of like-afflicted grievance protestors.

We have a mob-army of cacti.

Maybe there is a path forward for the better of us to reach out and forgive the people of this grievance mob… to recognize the pain and disappointment in their life, and to reach out and hug them even though they are like cacti.

They say it is Donald Trump and all his policies, but we can see that it isn’t that. Trump is just a placeholder and target for their negative emotions. Had DeSantis won the primary, it would be DeSantis Derangement Syndrome. They have even adopted Musk and Vance derangement syndrome. I think they also had Romney and McCain derangement syndrome.

These are just people unsatisfied with their life and targeting someone to make them pay for it.

But by hugging them today, I think I would be impaled by their thorns and then bashed in the head until I am bloody and dead.

It is largely a female problem

I have been reading more “but she is hurting” pleas these days. The Democrat party, and liberals in general, are the cohort of females headed by college-educated females. And boy are they struggling with mental and emotional health issues. This new ask is to have deep empathy for the emotional turmoil females are experiencing and to forgive her for attempting to burn down your house and kill you for just being direct telling her she is wrong about her politics and is behaving badly.

In a lot of respects, this is a traditional expectation. Males have always had to learn how to navigate the strong emotional processing and behavior of females. Males tend to be overt in their displays of negative emotions. Females tend to hide those negative emotions and give clues about them in their behavior. My wife will stop talking to me… after 42 years together I can read her. But initially it was a challenge to understand what I had done to make her unhappy. I was motivated to figure it out.

I do agree that males have become less accepting of the high emotional state of females being experienced in the political realm. There is a ton of female rage in politics today. There is also wild happiness and enthusiasm over their political wins. So certainly, I can see why some would suggest that males just learn how to accept and placate all of that as a way to cure political and gender tension. Men should just reach out and hug the cacti, accept the thorns and the risk for being bashed on the head.

Sounds good on paper, but not a good idea

The first difference to consider is that females today dominate much of our socioeconomic system and instead of being a potential partner of a male where both of them can cooperate to earn those resources, and thus provide the motivation for males to figure it out… there is more direct gender competition for limited resources.

This might be fine if just a direct meritorious style of competition between genders; but the Democrat-left has picked up a new radical playbook of Critical Theory-based Woke demands that erase merit and replace it with intersectionality and victim group identity.

It is a perfect vulnerable narcissism play to aggressively destroy all competition with new rules, and when called on it for being immoral, shrink back into a certified victim group status, or claim advocacy for victim group status.

Consequently, I don’t see any reaching out with empathy and acceptance for the prickly bad behavior as a path to fix what is broken. I think it will enable MORE bad behavior that will just continue to cause more division and conflict… at least until other changes happen.

Like for my stepfather, I think the “cactus hugging” will require that the psychologically dysfunctional and emotionally disordered party of this relationship - the cacti if you will - no longer can negatively impact my life. Unfortunately, the raging postmodernist feminists that control the Democrat party are still at it… and still working to transform the nation into something that isn’t good for anyone.

Frankly, they are not happy and don’t know what they want and thus they are just flailing about demanding change for change’s sake. They have stirred up a hornet nest of female grievance and protest that has no real direction or purpose other than the rage at everyone they consider to be their opposition or that criticizes their behavior.

Trump is their target and I think he can and does manipulate them just by stating he is for something… and the raging grievance mob will mobilize against it.

Too much societal change, too fast

Now, I do have empathy for what females, and males as a secondary casualty, are dealing with. I see it as a mistaken too rapid change to society that put them in positions of socioeconomic dominance. This has never happened before in the history of humans), and nobody was evolutionary prepared for it. The biggest problem I note for college-educated females is that their narrative is to pursue career while being anti-male, but many are frankly miserable and lonely with that direction. Females that decide to get married and haven children are treated poorly by their educated peers. The feminist movement had an original mission of maximizing the life choice for women, and today it has gone backwards in reducing the inventory of acceptable choice. I think that explains much of what is causing so much female depression and anger.

Fix feminism, and possibly fix the world

Like my stepfather, miserable and lonely even while being surrounded by people that care for him and love him, he continued to behave in ways that shatter relationships.

My belief is that the entire feminist movement needs to be dissolved and remade into a reformed movement that has one primary mission: “to help women understand what they want, and to maximize the acceptance of their life choices.”

To get that ball rolling, I believe that they need to be completely politically and socially defeated. This will lead to the Democratic Party cleaving in two, with radical feminist-controlled grievance mob more isolated and powerless.

Until then we must directly oppose and fight the raging, angry, hostile cohort of cacti people occupying the Democrat party and liberal progressive parties throughout the Western world.

There should be no hugging of the cacti until their power base is destroyed and they are no longer a threat to Western civilization.