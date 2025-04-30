I was never a farmer, but I grew up in, and currently live in, farming territory. My best friends in high school were from farming families; they themselves ended up working on their family farms and eventually took over management from their aging parents.

Mike is Japanese. His dad and uncle were interned during WWII. After the war was over, they partnered to farm leased land. They were hard working and frugal and eventually built a large farming operation of several thousand acres that they owned outright. I used to help Mike set irrigation pipes after school to give us more time to play guitar and meet girls. After he graduated from Cal and then Harvard, Mike came back to eventually manage the farm. However, his family sold off much of the land and had converted most of their row-crops to nut orchards.

Mark’s family had been farming for a few generations. They also had a few thousand acres and a large operation. What the town residents most noted about Mark and his family was how attractive they all were… still are. Except for the trucks they drove, meeting them you would never guess that they were a farming family. Mark and I played varsity basketball on the high school team, and later in the adult league competition until I blew out my left knee. Mark never attended college… he worked on the farm his entire young life and eventually took over the operation after his father had passed away from a heart attack at a relatively young age. Mark developed a reputation as a talented farmer and businessman. He is semi-retired now and his son manages the farm.

On the outside it always looks as though my farming friends had it good. They seemed to live an upper-class lifestyle. However, over time I learned that the business of agriculture was changing and becoming increasingly more difficult for families to make a decent living. Almost every business owner today can complain about things being more difficult, but farmers, it seems, have greater legitimate criticisms.

One of their criticisms is the rising cost of fertilizer.

The Dirt on Fertilizer

The fertilizer industry is not a sexy topic for the media to cover. However, there might be no single product category that is more important to the human condition. Throughout human history, feeding the population has been the primary challenge. Fertilizer has been the primary answer to that challenge. But runaway corporate rent-seeking and corporate primacy has eroded the competitive landscape for the fertilizer industry and sent prices to record levels.

The Inaccurate Fatalism of Famine Prediction

Thomas Robert Malthus is often associated with the idea that unchecked population growth would lead to mass starvation due to outstripping food production.

In his 1798 work "An Essay on the Principle of Population," Malthus argued that population growth would inevitably outpace the capacity to produce food, leading to societal crises like famine, war, and disease.

Malthus calculated that population increases geometrically (exponentially), while food production increases arithmetically (linearly).

Malthus had it backwards… food production increased exponentially while population growth peaked and then slowed. Supply of global food commodities has generally outstripped demand and resulted in depressed commodity prices.

Agriculture Advances Exponentially

What Malthus, and in fact many experts that dabble in future fatalism, failed to account for was the potential for technological breakthroughs. For example, the Green Revolution that would lead to significant increases in global food production.

Key among those advances was the development of synthetic nitrogen-based fertilizer.

The Haber and the Ostwald process for synthetic fertilizer production were developed in the 1920s. The Haber process produces ammonia from natural gas along with extracting nitrogen from the air. The Ostwald process converts the ammonia into nitric acid. Nitric acid is the source for production of nitrate that becomes the base of synthetic fertilizer.

The technological advances for synthetic nitrogen fertilizer, and potassium fertilizer, along with other advances like plant hybridization and mechanized farming, supported global population growth.

Mathus’s predictions of famine never materialized on a global scale; however, history is certainly rife with isolated territory experiencing famine and the associated war and disease that seems to always accompany it. By analyzing these various historical hot-spots of famine, it is clear to see that politics was the primary contributing factor and not any failure of human capability to produce enough food.

The US-Funded Global Order

Malthus also failed to consider the potential rise of a wealthy global superpower that would contribute to raising the global standard of living.

During Malthus’s time, he might have corrected his errors by referring to the historical period approximately 300 prior that was the Florence Renaissance. In territory that would later become part of the Republic of Italy, the regional “superpower” was the Medici family: a wealthy banking oligarchy that played a crucial role in supporting the local people of Florence and raising their overall standards of living – primarily by funding the arts. The Medici family provided economic vitality to the region thus increasing the standard of living for the average Florentine resident.

The US has performed as the Medici family for the world.

The US in 1944 signed the Bretton Woods Agreement and enacted the Bretton Woods Act that would establish a World Bank and International Monetary Fund. The Act also including the following commitment that would end up causing the US to shoulder a much higher per-GDP spending on military defense than all other nations.

As political conflict is the source of most famine in a post-industrial age, US global policing served to lift more countries out of poverty and related famine. And with this was the added benefit of a rising global market for products… including synthetic fertilizer products.

Globalism Creates Fewer Larger Corporations

For nearly 80 years the US primarily, with some contribution from other NATO member countries, supported the rise of the global economy. Initially the impact was exponentially positive as innovation blossomed to match capital investment, made cheaper to nations from World Bank and International Monetary Fund loans, to leverage the opportunity to sell to rising global market of consumers.

But like all market trends, eventually there is saturation… too many suppliers chasing too few customers.

One of the claimed principles of some “free market” advocates the constant pursuit of greater efficiency derived from increasing economies of scale. Another term for this is Competitive Advantage – a condition or circumstance that puts a company in a favorable or superior business position.

Related to this constant corporate pursuit of more favorable business position, there is a constant pursuit of higher corporate stock values from Wall Street. This is Corporate Primacy – a corporate governance theory that prioritizes the interests of shareholders above all other stakeholders.

The economic situation that has evolved from the pursuit of globalism combined with this tendency toward corporate competitive advantage and corporate primacy has resulted in massively wealthy multinational corporations valued in the hundreds of billions and even trillions. As money buys influence, these wealthy corporations, along with the Wall Street asset management firms that have also grown massively wealthy – examples include Blackrock, Vanguard and State Street – have outsized influence in the politics of the world.

Then the few large corporations begin to lobby governments for agreeable policies and regulations that benefit the big businesses and hamper competition from smaller operators. Haven successfully weakened their smaller competitors, these giant corporations gobble up small businesses and soon markets are dominated by just a few large corporations.

Big Government Loves Big Business

There is a love affair with big government and big business. Politicians and bureaucrats have an easier job and derive more control over the population having to deal with (collude with) fewer larger corporations. Conversely, large corporations have more resources to effectively lobby and romance the politicians to get policies and legislation favorable to their business. Eventually this relationship between big government and big business morphs into a Corporatocracy: - an economic, political and judicial system controlled or influenced by business corporations or corporate interests. Today our economic system resembles a global corporatocracy rather than a pure capitalist system.

The Fertilizer Industry Story

The cost of synthetic fertilizer, the key product supporting the global rise in standards of living, after fluctuating within a range considered stable for decades, has more recently experienced hyper inflationary price increases.

In a Texas A&M University academic paper “Concentration and Competition in the U.S. Fertilizer Industry” https://afpc.tamu.edu/research/publications/files/725/BP-24-1_AFPC-Fertilizer-Markets-May-2024.pdf the authors report:

“Between September 2021 and April 2022, anhydrous ammonia prices in the United States more than doubled, topping out at a record-high $1,300/ton.”

This graph shows that ammonia production in the US is not constrained in explanation of the significant increase in the price of fertilizer to consumers. Imports have declined and domestic production has increased.

Like the Texas A&M study, a USDA study https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/impacts-and-repercussions-price-increases-global-fertilizer-market reporting the drastic increase in fertilizer costs since 2020, also concluded that the cost of fossil fuel that might have been influenced by the Russia-Ukraine war was also not a factor.

Circumstantially the trends for price increases have corresponded to the consolidation of fertilizer producers.

Well Fertilized Consolidation

The number of U.S. fertilizer firms has significantly declined from 46 in 1980 to 13 by the mid-2000s.

Today just four corporations represent 75% of total domestic fertilizer production: CF Industries, Nutrien, Koch and Yara-USA. And just two companies supply 85% of the North American potash market: Nutrien and Mosaic.

And the profits of these four companies have exploded.

Canada-based Nutrien Ltd., the world’s leading producer of potash fertilizer, saw profits increase 1575% between 2020 and 2022 to $7.7 billion. Tampa-based The Mosaic Co., one of the largest U.S. producers of potash and phosphate fertilizer, made $3.6 billion in net earnings in 2022, a 438% increase from 2020. CF Industries, an Illinois-based fertilizer company, made $3.2 billion in 2022, a 955% increase from 2020.

Government is Ignoring Anti-Monopoly Principles

The laws and regulations are on the books; but our government largely ignores them. Under the Biden Administration, FTC Chair Lina Kahn had demonstrated a renewed commitment to protect consumers by fighting corporate consolidation. She even met with farmers to talk about the drastic increase in fertilizer costs and the evidence that it was the result of four giant corporations controlling 75% of the fertilizer market. However, Lina Kahn was often hamstrung by the Antitrust department of the DOJ. That agency always seems to get its marching orders from the politics of corporate interests.

Our government is just ignoring the law.

There are three acts of Congress: The 1890 Sherman Act, the 1914 Clayton Act and the 1914 Federal Trade Commission Act. These acts, as well as decades of court precedent, form our book of US antitrust laws. The intent of this legislation is to:

Prevent Monopolies : Antitrust laws aim to stop companies from acquiring or maintaining excessive market power, which can lead to higher prices, reduced choices, and lower quality.

Prohibit Price Fixing : Agreements between competitors to fix prices, bid rigging, and market allocation are illegal.

Regulate Mergers and Acquisitions : The Clayton Act prohibits mergers and acquisitions that could substantially lessen competition or tend to create a monopoly.

Prevent Unfair Business Practices: The FTC Act authorizes the FTC to investigate and stop unfair methods of competition and deceptive practices.

Our US antitrust laws are also known as “competition laws”. They are designed to promote free and fair competition in the marketplace and prevent monopolies. They aim to protect consumers by ensuring businesses compete fairly, which can lead to lower prices, higher quality goods and services, and greater innovation. The primary goal is to prevent businesses from using their market power to restrain trade, control prices, or stifle competition. In other words, to prevent situations like the we see in the US fertilizer market.

Certainly, the trend of the courts has been to side with corporations to prevent government tyranny impacting the rights of people and entities to freely pursue their own self-interest. There is also a slippery slope of authoritarianism we can see with actions taken by the EU against large American corporations as a shakedown to achieve some other national industrial or governmental benefits.

However, the system has gone too far in protecting the rights of corporations over the negative impacts to the consuming public. Our government has failed to protect the public over the interest of the giant corporations.

This Isn’t Capitalism

The “Invisible Hand” principle of capitalism is an economic concept used to describe how individual self-interest, in a free market, can lead to beneficial outcomes for society. The theory is that individuals pursuing their own economic goals can, through their interactions in the market, unintentionally create positive outcomes for the broader economy.

A key assumed ingredient within the invisible hand concept is competition. Capitalism assumes a level of creative destruction in markets that leads to never-ending competition to achieve greater product value (faster, better, cheaper). New entrants within the market should be welcomed, and even encouraged, because they innovate and compete and keep the overall market healthy by providing incentives to always raise the bar of merit.

Businesses within a market are supposed to compete based on the “better mouse trap” principle for competitive advantage, and not eliminating and acquiring all the competition.

Corporate consolidation makes sense when a business is expanding into other products or services, and/or pursuing vertical integration of their supply chain to leverage economies of scale. However, corporate consolidation that eliminates too much competition should be disallowed. Unfortunately, the Federal Trade Commission, and the Antitrust arm of the DOJ have been politically captured by the corporatocracy to rarely challenge any corporate consolidation.

As a result, this fertilizer industry picture of corporate consolidation reaching a point of market dominance that correlates with price increases is played out in many industries today.

Yes, corporate profit taking is a significant cause of the recent increase in inflation.

But we thankfully don’t allow the government to dictate price. The price charged by a corporation is the price that customers are willing to pay. And if the choices for products and services are depleted to a few corporations that dominate the market, then those corporations can set the price higher and higher as consumers have no other choice.

Instead of the big hand of government manipulating price, the lack of government action to prevent too much corporate consolidation has led to the big hand of giant corporations manipulating price.

Why? And What Can Be Done

Stopping the insider trading game of politicians.

Federal legislators are raking in millions on salaries less than $200,000 per year. Clearly these politicians are gathering financial benefits from outside interests.

The Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act signed by President Obama, prohibits members and employees of Congress from using "any nonpublic information derived from the individual's position ... or gained from performance of the individual's duties, for personal benefit.

However, as expected by the history of our federal politicians refusing to accept the same regulatory and legal barriers they place on the citizens, the penalties for noncompliance are so small as to never be a significant deterrent.

The penalty for a member of Congress violating the STOCK Act is $200 — a hardly impactful deterrence from the potential millions to be made off the stock market. The fact is that the STOCK Act is useless in stopping the influence of public traded large corporations on federal politicians. What is needed is the ETHICS Act.

Reform campaign finance.

Like the STOP Act, the Campaign Reform Act of 2002 has proven ineffective. The act – initially upheld by the courts in 2003 – primary focused on regulating political advertising but was challenged in several court cases including Citizens United in 2009.

Before and after Citizens United, large corporations and other wealthy donors to political campaigns have had an outsized influence on the politicians that win elections and take office.

What is needed is a Constitutional Amendment that provides the ability of the legislature to set campaign finance rules and limits that the courts cannot overturn based on constitutionality arguments.

In addition, legislation should be strengthened to prevent any conflicts of interest between politicians and senior government officials from having any financial interest in any business or industry that their actions and authority have any connection with.

Currently the proposed S.58 - 118th Congress (2023-2024 ) “PELOSI Act” (Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities) is a good start.

Reform our Antitrust regulations and oversight.

With a global economy, the standard of antitrust actions must change.

Today the conventional “wisdom” of the courts is to not side with any challenge to corporate mergers or any case to break up an existing corporation for being too large, unless the single resulting or charged entity controls more than 50% of the market.

The problem today is that three or four massive Wall Street firms that own each other’s stock tend to own a controlling interest in all the large corporations that can control much more than 50% market share of a given industry.

It is also impossible to prove active pricing collusion, but with only a few large corporations owning the majority of choice for consumers, price fixing is done passively as it benefits the bottom line of these massive corporations, and the pursuit of a strong bottom line supersedes their motivation to achieve more market share given their already big slice of the pie, and because in general these markets are nearly saturated by their own large size.

The model for antitrust actions needs to change to be based on an assessment of the overall competitive health of a market. For example, if less than 50% of the market is serviced by small business producers, then mergers of large corporations in that market should be declined. Likewise, in low competitive health markets, some corporations owning less than 50% of the market might require a breakup and/or be required to sell off parts of their business. Lastly, Wall Street consolidated ownership should be restricted for any given market. This includes the cross-ownership of Wall Street firms. The reason for this is to prevent outsized pressure for corporate primacy over long-term market health.

Summary – Demand More Competition, More Small Business

I use the fertilizer industry as an example here, but this situation repeats itself for many markets. For example, four giant food corporations own 80% of all the brands on the supermarket shelves. The beef industry. The chicken industry. The media. Just about every industry is dominated by a few massive corporations and a declining number of small businesses that would compete on price and value.

As a country we pay lip service to the love of small business. Our policies, regulatory, tax and economic practices are clearly directed to benefit larger corporations over the smaller operator.

If we want low prices for our products, then we need to demand copious competition in all markets.