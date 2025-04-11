Without getting into the reliability of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports after Obama moved the once independent agency under the Administration, the standard U-3 metric they report is misleading. This single reported measure understates the real employment situation throughout the country.

Also, because it is an average for the entire country, the government U-3 measure fails to inform the public of the hundreds of Labor Surplus Areas (LSAs) in the country where real unemployment is significantly higher.

U-3 vs U-6

The more useful and accurate unemployment report would focus on the U-6 measure.

U-3, the official government unemployment rate is defined as:

Total unemployed, as a percentage of the civilian labor force.

U-6, by contrast is defined as:

Total unemployed, plus all people marginally attached to the labor force, plus total employed part time for economic reasons, as a percentage of the civilian labor force plus all people marginally attached to the labor force.

In other words, U-3 only counts the people looking for a job that are not working. U-3 counts part-time workers as employed. U-3 also has a flaw in that it often records multiple jobs for a single person working multiple jobs.

By contrast, U-6 counts all the people that would like to work full-time but cannot find full-time work. This includes discourage workers that have dropped out of any job search.

U-6 is the more useful measure to understand the nation’s real unemployment situation. It is simple the percent of people that want full-time work but don’t current have it, or cannot find it.

Looking at the current BLS report on the six measures of labor under-utilization, we can see that U-6 tends to be almost double U-3.

For example, as of March the U-6 measure is 7.9% while the U-3 is 4.2%. So U-6 is 1.88% of U-3 for the current month.

Labor Surplus Areas

There are over 300 LSAs (counties, etc.) where unemployment is notably higher than the national average.

The federal register defines a Labor Surplus area:

A LSA is a civil jurisdiction that has a civilian average annual unemployment rate during the previous two calendar years of 20 percent or more above the average annual civilian unemployment rate for all states during the same 24-month reference period.

Let’s look at Michigan for example:

For an estimate of the U-6 measure I have multiplied the U-3 column by 1.88. This shows 27 counties and/or cities within the state that have real double-digit unemployment.

Saginaw City, Michigan

The US Census City Data show Saginaw City, the center of the Rust Belt and the birth home of Stevie Wonder, having a 46.4% black population. 11.7% with bachelor’s degrees or higher. Median household income of $37,298. 33.5% of the population living in poverty and receiving public assistance. This compares to the US national average of 11.1% people living in poverty.

For much of the late 19th century, Saginaw was Michigan’s lumber industry hub. The lumber industry declined, but automobile production replaced it. Manufacturing facilities were established in Saginaw to supply General Motors and other car makers with metal, chemicals, and glass, as well as various manufactured parts and assemblies.

During World War II, the city’s industrial complex shifted to producing munitions, ordnance, and military vehicles. Throughout the 1940s and ‘50s, Saginaw’s population grew by 20 percent. However, beginning in the 1970s, the pursuit of more corporate profits using cheap foreign labor hollowed out Saginaw City like so many other once thriving manufacturing hubs in the US.

The story of Saginaw repeats throughout much of the country.

Workfare, not Welfare

People will always take the money that the government will give them. However, people also crave the dignity of earning their own good life.

Today the government benefits handed out to unemployed people provide a disincentive for them to take a job that does not pay enough to make it worthwhile. Manufacturing jobs tend to pay a higher wage than low-skill service jobs and thus attract more worker interest.

However, welfare benefits need to be graduated to encourage more people to work. Doing so would help increase the supply of motivated workers needed to support domestic manufacturing.

Manufacturing Results in a Job-Creating Ecosystem

By locating a manufacturing business within a community, it will grow a larger product and service ecosystem to support it and the workers.

This increases the number of additional blue-collar and white-collar jobs, and the overall impact is increasing economic vitality for the entire community and region. This large economic impact also explains why a community losing a manufacturing plant faces larger economic carnage.

The Opposition Myths

Many people opposing Trump’s tariff actions and committed to the economic status quo make the claim that we do not have enough workers to bring manufacturing back to the US, or that people will not want to do the work.

Both claims are false.

Yes, there are unfilled manufacturing jobs today. Most of them are positions that do not pay enough. They might be in a high cost of living area. Some of these companies might be delaying the inevitable for going out of business. Others might be poorly managed and have a reputation for treating employees badly.

There will always be businesses complaining about an inadequate supply of workers because those businesses do not generate enough interest even when there is a healty supply of worker candidates.

Conclusion

Yes, we have enough workers. More importantly we have a great need to increase the economic opportunity and prosperity of our working-class population after being punched down by globalism over the last 30+ years. There certainly was the benefit of less expensive food and goods, but those benefits have dried up. And despite the lower prices, that is not the American Dream.

Certainly, we should NOT attempt to encourage manufacturers to locate in areas already congested and with low real unemployment. Instead, we should provide incentives to relocate manufacturing to places that used to have industry and manufacturing business. These are the places that got crushed due to our short-sighted globalist corporatist pursuits where we literally gave away our hard-earned industrial assets to other countries for more Wall Street returns. These are places that have a good supply of workers eager for a good paying working-class job.