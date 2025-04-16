I have subscribed to the Wall Street Journal for over 40 years. Prior to about five years ago the once respected only remaining national newspaper known for its balanced news reporting and slightly right-leaning Opinion section made it the go-to for people that wanted to escape the significant left/Democrat bias infecting all other big national newspapers.

The change that happened five year ago - the notable shift in Democrat-favoring bias - was at least partially due to the WSJ decision to allow free academic subscribers the ability to comment.

So today I am making the decision to cancel my expensive WSJ subscription and never come back. I will spend it on Substack instead. I already subscribe to the NYT, so I don’t need any more biased left-Democrat drivel.

The WSJ comment section used to be legendary. It included a cohort of the highest quality informed commenters all with something to say. People were afraid to take the punge given the depth and breadth of the conversation pool.

Then the free adademic subscriptions were allowed in and the quality crashed with a herd of low intellect leftist trolls.

Not only that, but the WSJ must have hired a bunch of victim studies graduates as the moderators, because they came out guns blazing deleting, canceling and threatening of comments and commenters that stepped out of their Democrat thought police lane. This was epecially true during Covid.

Today I got a big list of email notifications of rejected comments. I have included five below. You be the judge.

Note, you cannot include any URL link without the WSJ blocking the post. Some exceptions are government information sites… of course. Otherwise I generally provide cites to back my points.

None of the comments I was responding to were deleted. These include left commenters claiming I am an “idiot”, “MAGA person”, etc., but never posting anything to refute what I wrote.

This isn’t AI doing the censoring. The WSJ is still using real people. And the real people take their order from real owners.

It is sad that a once high-quallity big national news paper has taken the same media decline path. I expect the quality of the WSJ to continue on the same trajectory as The Atlantic… a once respected national magazine that is now a hive of woke left absurdity.