Should We Hug the Cacti Among Us?
Bad behaving liberals seeking amnesty
20 hrs ago
Frank Lee
March 2025
Jeff Tiedrich - Purveyor of Leftist Hate
His Substack "Everyone is entitled to my own opinion" is toxic junk
Mar 11
Frank Lee
February 2025
Trumpanomics 101
It is about making and eating our own bread
Feb 21
Frank Lee
The Problem with Looters and Moochers
Fixing the US will piss them off
Feb 16
Frank Lee
We Need American Blueberry Pickers
Can local producers afford a $30 per hour wage?
Feb 12
Frank Lee
Broken Capitalism
It is time to rethink our antitrust models and rules
Feb 1
Frank Lee
January 2025
The Stupidity of the "Sober Curious" Movement
Anything consumed can be unhealthy, including idiot viral memes
Jan 24
Frank Lee
Pardon Me!
Clearly some people are more equal than others
Jan 22
Frank Lee
December 2024
The Depletion of Economic Paths
The hard-to-see basis for the justified anger in modern society
Dec 28, 2024
Frank Lee
The Fallacy of Charity Buying Peace and Security
Everybody wants more... and a seat at the big boy table
Dec 15, 2024
Frank Lee
The Killing of the American Working Class
It all started with the the 1944 Bretton Woods Act and the Global Order
Dec 10, 2024
Frank Lee
The Return to Office (RTO) Movement is Thankfully Here
Sorry Jammy Zoomers, this is in your best interest
Dec 7, 2024
Frank Lee
